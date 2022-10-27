Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Frontline (FRO) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Frontline (FRO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Frontline is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Frontline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRO's full-year earnings has moved 64.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FRO has moved about 82.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 19.7%. This shows that Frontline is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SFL Corporation (SFL). The stock is up 22.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for SFL Corporation's current year EPS has increased 51.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Frontline belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.7% so far this year, so FRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. SFL Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Frontline and SFL Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





