Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Expeditors International (EXPD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Expeditors International is one of 122 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Expeditors International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EXPD has returned 37% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 2.6%. This means that Expeditors International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

LATAM (LTM) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 95.5%.

The consensus estimate for LATAM's current year EPS has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Expeditors International belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.8% so far this year, so EXPD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, LATAM belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved +16.1% year to date.

Expeditors International and LATAM could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

