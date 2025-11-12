Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Expeditors International (EXPD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Expeditors International is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 122 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Expeditors International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EXPD has gained about 26% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 4.4% on average. This means that Expeditors International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is LATAM (LTM). The stock is up 62.8% year-to-date.

For LATAM, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Expeditors International is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.7% this year, meaning that EXPD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, LATAM falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #175. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Expeditors International and LATAM. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

