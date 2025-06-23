Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Euroseas (ESEA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Euroseas Ltd. is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 122 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ESEA has moved about 23.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -7.9%. This means that Euroseas Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB). The stock is up 5.5% year-to-date.

In Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Euroseas Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.4% so far this year, so ESEA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #49. The industry has moved +1.5% year to date.

Euroseas Ltd. and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Calix, Inc (CALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Babcock International Group PLC (BCKIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.