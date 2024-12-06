Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Euroseas (ESEA) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Euroseas Ltd. is one of 135 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 15.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ESEA has returned 27.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 2.7% on average. As we can see, Euroseas Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SkyWest (SKYW). The stock is up 117% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, SkyWest's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Euroseas Ltd. is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.2% so far this year, so ESEA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

SkyWest, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 31-stock industry is ranked #25. The industry has moved +36.2% so far this year.

Euroseas Ltd. and SkyWest could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

