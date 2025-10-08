Are Transportation Stocks Lagging EuroDry (EDRY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has EuroDry (EDRY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EuroDry is one of 122 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EuroDry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EDRY's full-year earnings has moved 92.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, EDRY has returned 13% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 4.4%. This means that EuroDry is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38%.

The consensus estimate for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA's current year EPS has increased 14% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, EuroDry belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.4% so far this year, so EDRY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #184. The industry has moved +5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to EuroDry and International Consolidated Airlines Group SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EuroDry (EDRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.