Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Dynagas LNG (DLNG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dynagas LNG is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dynagas LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DLNG has moved about 41.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -0.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Dynagas LNG is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Matson (MATX) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.1%.

The consensus estimate for Matson's current year EPS has increased 12.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dynagas LNG belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.2% so far this year, so DLNG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Matson is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dynagas LNG and Matson as they could maintain their solid performance.

