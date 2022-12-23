Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dorian LPG (LPG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 206.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LPG has gained about 50.8% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 15.9%. This means that Dorian LPG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Teekay Tankers (TNK). The stock has returned 183.4% year-to-date.

In Teekay Tankers' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 87.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dorian LPG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.1% so far this year, so LPG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Dorian LPG and Teekay Tankers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

