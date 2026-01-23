Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 115 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLAKY's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DLAKY has returned about 7.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 5.4%. This shows that Deutsche Lufthansa AG is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (KHNGY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.6%.

For Kuehne & Nagel International Ag, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Deutsche Lufthansa AG belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.4% this year, meaning that DLAKY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved +10.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Kuehne & Nagel International Ag. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

