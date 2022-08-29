Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Covenant Logistics (CVLG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Covenant Logistics is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 143 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Covenant Logistics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG's full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CVLG has returned 20.5% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -10.8%. This means that Covenant Logistics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Golar LNG (GLNG). The stock has returned 136.9% year-to-date.

In Golar LNG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Covenant Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 16.5% this year, meaning that CVLG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Golar LNG, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 46-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved +32.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Covenant Logistics and Golar LNG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.







