Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. is one of 125 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corporacion America Airports S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAAP's full-year earnings has moved 43.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CAAP has gained about 12.3% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -10.7%. This shows that Corporacion America Airports S.A. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Copa Holdings (CPA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.9%.

For Copa Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Corporacion America Airports S.A. belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.5% so far this year, so CAAP is performing better in this area. Copa Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Corporacion America Airports S.A. and Copa Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

