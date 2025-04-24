Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. is one of 125 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corporacion America Airports S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAAP's full-year earnings has moved 43.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CAAP has returned about 0.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -14% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Corporacion America Airports S.A. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (PAL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.5%.

Over the past three months, Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Corporacion America Airports S.A. belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.3% this year, meaning that CAAP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #193. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.1%.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. and Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (PAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.