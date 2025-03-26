Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 130 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Corporacion America Airports S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAAP's full-year earnings has moved 41.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CAAP has returned about 2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 1.5%. This shows that Corporacion America Airports S.A. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, REV Group (REVG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.6%.

The consensus estimate for REV Group's current year EPS has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Corporacion America Airports S.A. belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.5% this year, meaning that CAAP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, REV Group falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #156. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.3%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Corporacion America Airports S.A. and REV Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

