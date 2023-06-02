Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Copa Holdings (CPA) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Copa Holdings (CPA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Copa Holdings is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA's full-year earnings has moved 25.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CPA has gained about 28% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 2.6%. As we can see, Copa Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Global Ship Lease (GSL) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.9%.

In Global Ship Lease's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Copa Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.9% so far this year, so CPA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Global Ship Lease, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #119. The industry has moved -1.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Copa Holdings and Global Ship Lease. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

