Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Copa Holdings (CPA) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Copa Holdings (CPA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Copa Holdings is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA's full-year earnings has moved 13.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CPA has gained about 6.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 5.4% on average. This means that Copa Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Flex LNG (FLNG) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.6%.

Over the past three months, Flex LNG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Copa Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.3% so far this year, so CPA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Flex LNG, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #61. The industry has moved +8.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Copa Holdings and Flex LNG as they could maintain their solid performance.

