Are Transportation Stocks Lagging C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 135 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CHRW has moved about 19.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 2.2%. This means that C.H. Robinson Worldwide is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 47.2%.

In Euroseas Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 36.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.7% this year, meaning that CHRW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Euroseas Ltd. however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #143. The industry has moved +23% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Euroseas Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

