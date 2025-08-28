Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Central Japan Railway Co. is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 121 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Central Japan Railway Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CJPRY's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CJPRY has gained about 40.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 4.3% on average. This means that Central Japan Railway Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, LATAM (LTM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 76.6%.

For LATAM, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Central Japan Railway Co. belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.3% so far this year, so CJPRY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, LATAM belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved +10.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Central Japan Railway Co. and LATAM. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.