Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Central Japan Railway Co. is one of 122 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Central Japan Railway Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CJPRY's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CJPRY has gained about 21.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 4.2% on average. This means that Central Japan Railway Co. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.7%.

For Navigator Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Central Japan Railway Co. belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.8% so far this year, so CJPRY is performing better in this area.

Navigator Holdings, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #58. The industry has moved -2.3% so far this year.

Central Japan Railway Co. and Navigator Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

