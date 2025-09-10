Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 121 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPCAY's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CPCAY has returned about 9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 6%. This shows that Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.9%.

The consensus estimate for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 55.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.8% so far this year, so CPCAY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #185. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. and Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.