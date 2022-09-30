Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlas Air Worldwide is one of 142 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AAWW has returned 1.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 23.5% on average. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Covenant Logistics (CVLG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.9%.

For Covenant Logistics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Atlas Air Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 26.9% so far this year, so AAWW is performing better in this area.

Covenant Logistics, however, belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved -24.3% so far this year.

Atlas Air Worldwide and Covenant Logistics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.