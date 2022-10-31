Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ardmore Shipping (ASC) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ardmore Shipping is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASC's full-year earnings has moved 28.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ASC has returned 283.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -19.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ardmore Shipping is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

International Seaways (INSW) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 180.3%.

For International Seaways, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 96.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ardmore Shipping is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.7% so far this year, so ASC is performing better in this area. International Seaways is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Ardmore Shipping and International Seaways as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Free Stock Analysis Report



International Seaways Inc. (INSW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.