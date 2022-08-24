Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ardmore Shipping (ASC) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ardmore Shipping (ASC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ardmore Shipping is one of 143 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASC's full-year earnings has moved 199.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ASC has returned 187.9% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -9.2%. This shows that Ardmore Shipping is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.3%.

For Marten Transport, Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ardmore Shipping belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.6% so far this year, so ASC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Marten Transport, Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #17. The industry has moved -14.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Ardmore Shipping and Marten Transport, Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





