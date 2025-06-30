Are Transportation Stocks Lagging ANA (ALNPY) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ANA Holdings Inc. (ALNPY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ANA Holdings Inc. is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 122 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ANA Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALNPY's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ALNPY has gained about 7.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 5.4% on average. This means that ANA Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Japan Airlines Ltd (JAPSY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.5%.

The consensus estimate for Japan Airlines Ltd's current year EPS has increased 29.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, ANA Holdings Inc. is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.3% this year, meaning that ALNPY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Japan Airlines Ltd is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

