Are Transportation Stocks Lagging ANA (ALNPY) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ANA Holdings Inc. (ALNPY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ANA Holdings Inc. is one of 124 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ANA Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALNPY's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALNPY has returned 7.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 7.1% on average. This shows that ANA Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP). The stock has returned 12.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Corporacion America Airports S.A.'s current year EPS has increased 41.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ANA Holdings Inc. is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.8% so far this year, so ALNPY is performing better in this area. Corporacion America Airports S.A. is also part of the same industry.

ANA Holdings Inc. and Corporacion America Airports S.A. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

