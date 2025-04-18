Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Air France-KLM (AFLYY) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Air France-KLM SA is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 125 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Air France-KLM SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFLYY's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AFLYY has returned 1.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 14.2% on average. This means that Air France-KLM SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.2%.

For Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Air France-KLM SA belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.7% so far this year, so AFLYY is performing better in this area.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #176. The industry has moved -14.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Air France-KLM SA and Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

