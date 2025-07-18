Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Aercap (AER) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AerCap (AER) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

AerCap is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 122 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AerCap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AER's full-year earnings has moved 10.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AER has returned about 18.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 3.2% on average. This shows that AerCap is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8%.

For COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AerCap belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.9% so far this year, so AER is performing better in this area.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #49. The industry has moved -1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to AerCap and COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

