Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Aercap (AER) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AerCap (AER) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AerCap is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 122 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AerCap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AER's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AER has returned about 21.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 6.1%. This shows that AerCap is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY). The stock is up 35.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Air France-KLM SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AerCap belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.4% this year, meaning that AER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Air France-KLM SA falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #49. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on AerCap and Air France-KLM SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

