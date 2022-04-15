Are Today's Mortgage Rates Really That Historically High?

There's a reason mortgage demand increased so much in mid-2020. At that point, mortgage rates started plunging to record lows, and buyers were eager to snag an affordable home loan while they could. Meanwhile, mortgage rates stayed nice and low throughout 2021, giving home buyers more opportunity to borrow affordably.

But things changed in 2022. Since the start of the year, mortgage rates have been climbing, and as of this writing, the average 30-year mortgage is sitting at around 5%. When we compare that to the rates borrowers were able to snag from mid-2020 through late 2021, a 5% borrowing rate seems high. But historically speaking, it's actually not such a bad rate.

Should a 5% mortgage rate send borrowers running?

It's easy to see why a 30-year mortgage at 5% would cause a notable decline in buyer demand. From mid-2020 through the start of 2022, buyers enjoyed attractive rates -- rates that then shot upward at a rapid clip over the past few months. But when we dig deeper, we can see that snagging a 30-year mortgage at 5% isn't necessarily the rotten deal it might seem like.

In January 2019, the average 30-year loan sat at 4.46%, according to Freddie Mac. Certainly that's lower than what borrowers are looking at today -- but not extremely so. Meanwhile, if we go back in time to 2009, the average 30-year mortgage rate was 5.04%. In 2008, it was 6.03%. And between 2003 and 2007, it ranged from 5.83% to 6.41%.

Now to be fair, it has been a while since the average 30-year mortgage rate was hovering in the 5% range. But also, it's not like a 5% rate is unheard of. Plus, if we go back even further, in 2000, the average 30-year mortgage rate was 8.05%. In 1990, it was 10.13%. And in 1984, it was 13.88%.

Borrowers need to take today's mortgage rates in context. Yes, they're higher than they've been in a while, and that stinks. But there have been plenty of years when rates sat at levels that are comparable or much higher.

Snagging the best deal

While 5% mortgage rates may be nothing new, they can still be a hard pill to swallow. Borrowers who are eager to reap savings on a home loan should take steps to snag the lowest mortgage rate possible when buying a home. They can do so by raising their credit scores, paying down existing debt, and boosting their income when possible.

Shopping around with different mortgage lenders is another good way to eke out some savings at a time when rates are higher. Ultimately, each lender sets its own rate based on different criteria, so seeking out multiple offers is another easy way to potentially end up with a more affordable home loan.

Will rates drop back down?

There's no reason to think mortgage rates won't drop eventually. In the near term, those looking at a 30-year mortgage may have to resign themselves to a rate in the 5% range. That's due to a number of factors, including plans on the part of the Federal Reserve to implement rate hikes this year. But in time, that average rate could drop back down, making borrowing even more affordable.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

Our expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.