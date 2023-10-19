Are Those Memberships to Costco and Sam's Club Really Worth It?

In recent years, consumers worldwide have felt the pinch of inflation, especially in the grocery aisle. According to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, food prices climbed more than 10% in 2022 alone, impacted by supply chain disruptions, increased demand, and broader inflationary trends.

As prices climb, the allure of finding generous discounts becomes even stronger.

If you consider yourself a savvy shopper, you've probably heard the buzz about majorly discounted prices at buying clubs like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's. According to Kiplinger, these chains offer groceries (and much more) at an average markup of just 14%, while traditional grocery stores are charging markups between 25% and 50%. Ouch!

However, to take advantage of these reduced prices, consumers must pay an annual membership fee. That's how buying clubs are able to maintain profitability while offering customers lower prices; the revenue generated from membership fees balances out the lower profit margin on groceries.

But will a membership help you balance your budget? While it might seem straightforward, the cost-benefit analysis isn't always simple. Let's break it down.

Decoding Membership Fees

As previously mentioned, the initial investment for these clubs is the membership fee. Here's how the “big three” clubs compare:

Costco (COST): The basic membership stands at approximately $60.

The basic membership stands at approximately $60. Sam's Club, owned by Walmart (WMT) : Their basic membership is priced around $45.

Their basic membership is priced around $45. BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ): Their primary membership level is roughly $55.

Since Costco has the highest membership numbers, we'll use their subscription cost as our primary example.

Time for some math. If you're paying $60 every year for that Costco membership, and you're saving about $10 on every trip compared to your regular store, you only need to shop there six times a year to make up for that fee. After that? Pure savings!

Here's another way to look at it: To break even on a $60 annual membership, you need to find at least $5 in savings each month. If your monthly savings are consistently adding up to more, then the membership is worth it! (And remember, the other clubs listed have lower annual fees, so the math is even more in your favor!)

Evaluating the Pros and Cons of Buying Club Memberships

While discount clubs offer undeniable savings potential, they're not a one-size-fits-all solution. Here are some of the pros and cons you should consider before you open your wallet and hand over that membership fee.

Pro: Bulk Savings. One of the primary draws of warehouse stores is the opportunity to purchase products in bulk, translating to a lower cost per unit. For families or individuals who consume larger quantities, this bulk purchasing option can lead to substantial savings over time. For instance, buying a 24-pack of canned goods might yield a lower price per unit than purchasing them individually at a traditional grocery store.

Con: Upfront Membership Fee. The initial membership cost can be a barrier for some. While the fee can be recouped over time through savings, it requires an upfront investment. For individuals who may not shop frequently enough to realize those savings, this cost might outweigh the benefits.

Pro: Quality Assurance. Many warehouse stores have invested heavily in their in-house brands, ensuring they maintain high standards of quality. In many cases, these private-label products are comparable, if not superior, to national brands. Costco's Kirkland Signature and Sam's Club's Member's Mark are examples of store brands that have garnered a reputation for their quality and affordability.

Con: Potential Overspending. The allure of bulk deals and discounted items can sometimes lead to impulse buying. There's a psychological element at play; shoppers might buy items they don't immediately need, believing they're getting a good deal. This can result in spending more than intended and also lead to increased waste, especially with perishable items.

Pro: Diverse Product Range. These clubs offer way more than just groceries! From electronics to clothing, furniture to automotive supplies, the vast array of products means you can often accomplish a lot of your shopping in one location. This convenience can save both time and fuel costs compared to visiting multiple specialty stores.

Con: Storage Constraints. Purchasing in bulk requires space. Not everyone has the storage capacity in their homes for oversized product packaging or large quantities of goods. For apartment dwellers or those with smaller kitchens and storage spaces, buying in bulk might pose logistical challenges.

Pro: Exclusive Discounts. Speaking of saving on fuel, experts say gas prices at warehouse clubs are nearly always lower, ranging from $0.05 to $0.25 less per gallon than your local gas station. Members also often have access to special deals, promotions, and offers that aren't available to the general public. This exclusivity can result in even more savings, especially during promotional periods or holiday sales.

Con: Variability in Stock. Warehouse stores often rotate their stock based on deals they've negotiated with suppliers. While this means there's often something new to discover, it also means that you might not always find the same products on each visit. If you're seeking consistency in product availability, this variability might be a drawback.

Is a Membership Right for You?

So, with all this in mind, how do you decide whether to take the plunge on a discount club membership? Try asking yourself the following questions:

Storage Space: Do you have ample storage or pantry space to comfortably accommodate bulk purchases without causing clutter or waste?

Consumption Habits: Think about perishable items in particular. If you buy a large pack of fruits, vegetables, or dairy products, can you consume them before they expire?

Shopping Discipline: Are you a disciplined shopper who sticks strictly to a list, or do you find yourself swayed by "great deals," leading to potential overspending or buying items that aren't immediately necessary?

Frequency of Shopping Trips: How often do you visit grocery or department stores? If you shop infrequently, will the savings at a buying club over the course of a year offset the membership fee?

Variety vs. Consistency: Do you prefer exploring a rotating range of products, or do you value consistency, where you can find the same products each visit?

Upfront Investment: Are you comfortable with the idea of an upfront membership fee, keeping in mind the potential long-term savings?

Wrapping It Up: Making the Best Decision for You (and Your Wallet)

The decision to invest in a buying club membership is as unique as the individual making it. By reflecting on the questions above, you're not only assessing the practical aspects, but also aligning the decision with your personal habits and lifestyle. Remember, while the potential savings and benefits of these memberships are undeniable, the ultimate value is derived from how closely they match your shopping patterns, storage capabilities, and budgetary needs.

In this age of informed consumerism, it's not just about the deal on the surface, but the long-term impact on your wallet and lifestyle. Weigh the pros and cons, reflect on your shopping habits, and make the choice that fits best. Whether you decide to dive into the world of buying clubs or continue with your current shopping routine, the key is to make a choice that ensures peace of mind and financial well-being.

On the date of publication, Meredith Margrave did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.