Are These Transportation Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Euroseas (ESEA). ESEA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 1.75, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.35. ESEA's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.75 and as low as 1.75, with a median of 3.09, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that ESEA has a P/CF ratio of 3.79. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ESEA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 3.92. Within the past 12 months, ESEA's P/CF has been as high as 14.91 and as low as 3.56, with a median of 7.61.

Investors could also keep in mind Grindrod Shipping (GRIN), an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Grindrod Shipping also has a P/B ratio of 1.28 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.08. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.61, as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.93.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Euroseas and Grindrod Shipping are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ESEA and GRIN sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

