Are These Transportation Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Ryder System (R). R is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.24. R's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.10 and as low as 6.96, with a median of 10.56, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for R is its P/B ratio of 1.52. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.57. R's P/B has been as high as 2.06 and as low as 1.36, with a median of 1.76, over the past year.

Another great Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stock you could consider is Triton (TRTN), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Triton is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.11 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.61. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 11.24 and average PEG ratio of 0.89.

TRTN's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 8.41 and as low as 5.82, with a median of 6.43, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.84 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.64, all within the past year.

Furthermore, Triton holds a P/B ratio of 1.85 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.57. TRTN's P/B has been as high as 2.08, as low as 1.46, with a median of 1.70 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ryder System and Triton's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that R and TRTN is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.