Are These Transportation Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Capital Product Partners (CPLP). CPLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3.56, which compares to its industry's average of 4.14. Over the past 52 weeks, CPLP's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.55 and as low as 3.33, with a median of 5.41.

Investors should also recognize that CPLP has a P/B ratio of 0.62. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.99. Within the past 52 weeks, CPLP's P/B has been as high as 0.65 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.51.

Finally, we should also recognize that CPLP has a P/CF ratio of 2.47. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CPLP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.07. Within the past 12 months, CPLP's P/CF has been as high as 2.71 and as low as 1.68, with a median of 2.13.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 3.03 and a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 4.14 and 0.47, respectively.

