Are These Transportation Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL). PANL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.25. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.59. PANL's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.75 and as low as 2.53, with a median of 4.90, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PANL's P/B ratio of 0.84. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.20. PANL's P/B has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.75, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PANL has a P/CF ratio of 2.72. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.20. Over the past 52 weeks, PANL's P/CF has been as high as 5.61 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 3.11.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services sports a P/B ratio of 1.82 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.20. In the past 52 weeks, ZIM's P/B has been as high as 10.27, as low as -21.22, with a median of 1.79.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Pangaea Logistics Solutions and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PANL and ZIM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

