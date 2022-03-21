Are These Transportation Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE). EGLE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.80. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.49. Over the last 12 months, EGLE's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.50 and as low as 2.92, with a median of 4.32.

Finally, our model also underscores that EGLE has a P/CF ratio of 3.84. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. EGLE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.14. Within the past 12 months, EGLE's P/CF has been as high as 13.49 and as low as 2.55, with a median of 6.62.

Investors could also keep in mind ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services holds a P/B ratio of 2.17 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.14. ZIM's P/B has been as high as 11.79, as low as -21.22, with a median of 1.79 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Eagle Bulk Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EGLE and ZIM is an impressive value stock right now.

