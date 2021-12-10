Are These Transportation Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Ryder System (R). R is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.29 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.09. Over the past year, R's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.66 and as low as 8.99, with a median of 13.66.

Investors could also keep in mind Triton (TRTN), an Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Triton is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6.27 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 16.09 and average PEG ratio of 1.27.

TRTN's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 9.09 and as low as 5.82, with a median of 6.60, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.66, all within the past year.

Additionally, Triton has a P/B ratio of 1.74 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.75. For TRTN, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.08, as low as 1.46, with a median of 1.68 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ryder System and Triton's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that R and TRTN is an impressive value stock right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.