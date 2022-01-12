Are These Transportation Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP). SHIP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 2.44, which compares to its industry's average of 4.34. Over the past year, SHIP's Forward P/E has been as high as 113 and as low as 2.36, with a median of 4.58.

We should also highlight that SHIP has a P/B ratio of 0.63. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.04. Within the past 52 weeks, SHIP's P/B has been as high as 1.57 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.82.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SHIP has a P/S ratio of 1.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.42.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at Scorpio Tankers (STNG). STNG is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05, and its PEG ratio is 0.32. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 4.34 and 0.50.

STNG's Forward P/E has been as high as 5,406.03 and as low as -8,829.40, with a median of 9.77. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.32, as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.21.

Furthermore, Scorpio Tankers holds a P/B ratio of 0.40 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.04. STNG's P/B has been as high as 0.70, as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.50 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Seanergy Maritime Holdings and Scorpio Tankers strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SHIP and STNG look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

