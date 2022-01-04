Are These Transportation Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Danaos (DAC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.48, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.52. Over the past 52 weeks, DAC's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.30 and as low as 1.94, with a median of 3.83.

We should also highlight that DAC has a P/B ratio of 0.80. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.02. Within the past 52 weeks, DAC's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.81.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM). ZIM is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services holds a P/B ratio of 2.13 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.02. ZIM's P/B has been as high as 11.79, as low as -21.22, with a median of 1.99 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Danaos and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DAC and ZIM is an impressive value stock right now.

