Are These Transportation Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ryder System (R). R is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.71, which compares to its industry's average of 13.10. Over the past 52 weeks, R's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.76 and as low as 5.71, with a median of 10.18.

We should also highlight that R has a P/B ratio of 1.23. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.58. R's P/B has been as high as 2.06 and as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.74, over the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Equipment and Leasing value stock, take a look at Textainer Group (TGH). TGH is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Textainer Group holds a P/B ratio of 1.17 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.58. TGH's P/B has been as high as 1.40, as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.22 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ryder System and Textainer Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that R and TGH is an impressive value stock right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.