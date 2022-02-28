Are These Transportation Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PANL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that PANL has a P/B ratio of 0.80. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.23. Over the past year, PANL's P/B has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.72.

Finally, our model also underscores that PANL has a P/CF ratio of 2.76. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PANL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.44. PANL's P/CF has been as high as 5.61 and as low as 1.94, with a median of 3.44, all within the past year.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services also has a P/B ratio of 2.43 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.23. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 11.79, as low as -21.22, with a median of 2.07.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Pangaea Logistics Solutions and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PANL and ZIM look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.