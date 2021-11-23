Are These Transportation Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is GasLog Partners (GLOP). GLOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3.40, which compares to its industry's average of 4.44. GLOP's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.14 and as low as 2.47, with a median of 3.48, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GLOP's P/B ratio of 0.37. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.01. Over the past 12 months, GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.44 and as low as 0.20, with a median of 0.28.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GLOP has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.37.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP). HMLP is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Hoegh LNG Partners is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 3.20 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.50. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 4.44 and average PEG ratio of 0.55.

