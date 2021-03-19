Are These The Top Industrial Stocks To Buy Right Now? 4 Names To Watch

Top Industrial Stocks To Watch Right Now

Industrial stocks are a cornerstone of the economy. These stocks are normally closely intertwined with the economy. So much in fact, that their business volume often falls sharply during recessions as seen last year. As you know, the coronavirus has decimated the industry in 2020. However, things do start to look optimistic as vaccination rollout continues at warp speed. Will industrial stocks be able to bounce back as the economy picks up momentum? Your guess is as good as mine. Evidently, we could already be seeing signs of the sector rising again.

Industry titans like Honeywell (NYSE: HON) and 3M (NYSE: MMM) have already shown growth this year. Evidently, as vaccination drives the number of cases down, industrial stocks could be back in full force as early as this year. Given how the sector looks primed for growth and the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better plan in motion, should investors buy industrial stocks right now? Biden’s plan will be to build a stronger industrial base after all. In a report published by Biden’s administration, the government plans to build toward a future, flexible supply chain and expand the country’s manufacturing capability. With that in mind, will you consider buying these top industrial stocks?

Best Industrial Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

ZK International Group Co Ltd.

ZK International is a leading manufacturer of high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products. Additionally, its products are used for projects that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. Furthermore, the company deals with infrastructure projects by urban planners, real estate developers, local governments, and municipalities to bring communities reliable and durable gas and water transmission systems. ZK stock has been up by over 30% on today’s opening bell and currently trades at $11.28 as of 2:38 p.m. ET.

Investors seem to be responding to the company’s recent press release. ZK International announced plans on Monday to launch an NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) exchange. NFT are easily exchangeable and individually unique digital assets that are held on certain blockchains like Ethereum. The new platform will allow users in the community to buy and sell EFTs as well as create their own custom NFTs. It will be developed by ZK subsidiary, xSigma corporation. xSigma is a blockchain R&D lab that will use multiple blockchains behind the platform such as Ethereum and Polkadot. Given the excitement surrounding the company, will you consider buying ZKIN stock?

FedEx Corporation

FedEx is a multinational delivery services company that is headquartered in Tennessee. The company provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services through companies competing collectively under the FedEx brand. In brief, think of its collective companies as a portfolio of solutions that can cater to the challenges of the global commerce industry. FDX stock has been up by over 6% and currently trades at $279.60 as of 2:38 p.m. ET. The company’s stock rallies as it beats earnings again and gives strong guidance for its current quarter.

Fresh off its third-quarter financials yesterday, the company reported a revenue of $21.5 billion, which is 22% higher than a year ago. FedEx also posted an income of $892 million or a diluted earnings per share of $3.30. In detail, the company’s growth strategies seem to be paying off as it sees strong earnings growth and margin improvement across its portfolio of businesses. So much that it expects demand for its unmatched e-commerce and international express solutions to remain very high for the foreseeable future. Given the excitement surrounding the company’s latest financials, will you consider buying FDX stock?

Read More

Navios Maritime Holdings

Navios is a global, seaborne shipping, and logistics company. In detail, it focuses on the transport of dry bulk commodities. The company specializes in worldwide carriage, trading, storage, and related logistics of international bulk cargoes. Also, with over 60 years of experience, industrial end-users, raw material producers, and agricultural traders have depended on Navios’ expertise. NM stock has been up by over 400% year-to-date and currently trades at $12.21 as of 2:39 p.m. ET.

In the company’s latest financials in November, it posted a revenue of $126.2 million for the quarter. CEO Angeliki Frangou had this to say, “Drybulk demand in the first half of 2020 was adversely affected by global quarantines. However, monetary stimulus and other policy measures eased the disruption and helped restart global economies in the third quarter. We believe that continuous improvement is also attributable to food security considerations and new purchasing patterns emerging in the pandemic economy. Consequently, we are optimistic about growth in 2021.” All things considered, will you buy NM stock?

Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta is a provider of industrial and construction equipment and related services. In brief, it is one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Also, with over 35 years of experience in equipment dealerships, it has developed a branch network that includes 43 locations. Through its branch network, the company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment. ALTG stock has been up by over 10% today after announcing its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financials yesterday.

In it, the company reported a net revenue of $280.4 million for the quarter, a 65.5% increase. Construction and material handling revenue came at $151.5 million and $128.9 million respectively. Alta’s gross profit increased by 54.1% year-over-year to $64.4 million for the quarter. The company says that it saw improvement in its businesses as its recovery from the pandemic speeds up. It continues to enjoy positive trends in customer demand as well. Ultimately, Alta believes that the investment it had made will position it to deliver increased financial results in 2021. In its fourth quarter, the company also managed to complete two acquisitions to solidify its presence in New York State and Midwest construction markets. With that in mind, will you consider buying ALTG stock?

