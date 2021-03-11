Are These The Top Health Care Stocks To Buy In Right Now?

Looking For The Best Health Care Stocks To Buy? 4 Making Waves Now

It comes as no surprise that the health care sector would be receiving more attention during a pandemic. By extension, this could also include more investors looking for the top health care stocks now. Why? Well, the health care sector is home to numerous companies that improve our quality of life. From medical care and medical device companies to biotech players, investors have their fair share to pick from. Moreover, new and seasoned investors alike possibly know more about the industry now. Whether it is how clinical trials work or the basic biology behind vaccines, the media continues broadcasting this information out.

Aside from this, investors will also likely be receiving stimulus checks from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. According to Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin, the money could be headed to the stock market. Namely, he mentions that households will be the largest source of equity demand this year. Armed with knowledge and additional discretionary dollars, investors could be turning to health care stocks soon. Sure, you’ve likely heard of top health care stocks like Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) lately. But, could one of these four health care companies be your next big investment?

AVEO Pharmaceutical Inc.

AVEO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. For the most part, AVEO focuses on manufacturing and marketing cancer treatments. According to the American Cancer Society, there were an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases worldwide. Despite the coronavirus pandemic making most of the headlines, cancer remains a very real threat in our world today. For investors looking to bet on company’s in the business of treating cancer, AVEO stock could be a noteworthy option. In fact, AVEO stock skyrocketed by 91% during the last 90 minutes of yesterday’s trading session with its latest announcement.

Notably, the U.S. FDA gave AVEO approval regarding its renal cell cancer (RCC) treatment, tivozanib. As a result, AVEO now has a first-of-its-kind treatment to be approved for this use. It is now approved for the treatment of adult patients with advanced relapsed or refractory cases of RCC. AVEO is now planning to make the treatment available to patients in the U.S. by March 31.

On top of that, the company also appointed Mike Ferraresso as its chief commercial officer. He has 15 years of experience developing and commercializing oncology products. AVEO seems to be kicking into high gear with its latest plays. Could now be the time to invest in AVEO stock? You tell me.

Lucira Health Inc.

Following that, we have medical tech company Lucira. In brief, it develops and markets disease test kits. On its own, that would be admirable, but the company primarily produces the first FDA-approved laboratory-grade COVID-19 test kits. The likes of which can be employed at home. You could say that testing is just as important as vaccinations, if not more, amidst the current pandemic. With Lucira giving the general public a means of testing for the virus, most would consider investing in its products. Likewise, investors appear to be investing in LHDX stock which is up by over 14% just this week. Given its current valuation, could LHDX stock be worth investing in now?

Well, investment bank William Blair seems to think so. Last week, the firm initiated coverage on LHDX stock and gave it an Outperform rating. Given that William Blair is managing over $120 billion in assets, investors could be responding to its recent update.

Analyst Brian Weinstein cites the “expanding use-case for testing to confirm negative status” as the reason for this rating. Ideally, testing for negative cases of COVID-19 could play a part in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy. Should this be the case, would that make LHDX stock worth adding to your portfolio?

Inari Medical Inc.

Another top health care company in focus now would be Inari. For some context, it is a commercial-stage medical device company that focuses on developing products to treat venous diseases. Venous diseases refer to illnesses relating to veins and overall blood flow. To remedy that, health care professionals employ Inari’s FDA-approved minimally invasive mechanical thrombectomy devices. With several flagship FDA-approved products, Inari would be a go-to for health care investors now. More importantly, NARI stock popped by 19% during intraday trading yesterday on account of its latest earnings release.

Diving right into it, Inari reported a massive 144% year-over-year leap in total revenue for the quarter. Furthermore, the company has also been busy making progress across the board throughout the quarter. For starters, Inari introduced multiple new products including its Triever 20 Curve which received FDA clearance. According to Inari, Triever opens a new $200 million market opportunity for the company moving forward.

CEO Bill Hoffman also mentioned that the company’s new products expanded its addressable market to Europe. All in all, Hoffman cites strong execution across all of Inari’s growth drivers as the main factor to its current success. Could all this make NARI stock a buy for you?

Vir Biotechnology Inc.

Next, we will be looking at clinical-stage immunology company Vir. To summarize, it combines immunologic insights and tech to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company does so via four platforms that are designed around treating and improving the human immune system. Back to the topic of infectious diseases, Vir has been making headlines lately thanks to its COVID-19 treatment VIR-7831. The company is working on a treatment to reduce hospitalization and risk of death in COVID-19 patients. It is now doing so via a collaboration with U.K.-based pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Today, investors could be watching VIR stock again thanks to Vir’s latest announcement.

Essentially, Vir and GSK are planning to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) in the U.S. and other countries. This comes as Phase 3 clinical trial results indicate that the treatment reduced hospitalization or death in adult COVID-19 patients by 85%. If that wasn’t enough, the duo also found that their treatment “maintains activity” against the major COVID-19 variants circulating now.

Indeed, this marks a massive development for Vir moving forward. Should things go as planned, its treatment could not only save lives but make for massive profits for the company. To this end, could VIR stock be looking at further growth ahead? I’ll let you decide.

