Are These The Best Health Care Stocks To Watch This Week? 3 In Focus

In the stock market today, health care stocks are in the limelight. For one thing, it is a part of the stock market which investors flock to in good times and bad. This is because we will always require health care as long as there is sickness. In general, the health care industry consists of a plethora of companies that produce and market medical products and services. The likes of which consist of biotechnology companies who have been hard at work producing treatments and drugs. Aside from that, there are also virtual health care companies that have been catering to the general public who are stuck at home. Admittedly, a healthy immune system is vital in the fight against the current pandemic. Investors could be looking to add the top health care stocks to their portfolios.

As most investors know, top biotech stocks such as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been on a tear in the past year. This is mostly due to their part in developing the coronavirus vaccine. Additionally, we have also seen the rise of companies that provide home health care solutions to people in need. Take Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) for example. The company produces continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Dexcom’s diabetic clients rely heavily on its CGMs to monitor their glucose levels in real-time. Thanks to the company, they are now able to monitor their health safely from home. In turn, DXCM stock is up by over 90% since the March lows.

All in all, there is a wide range of health care stocks for investors to choose from. In a time where health is more important than ever, it does make for an enticing opportunity for investors as well. Well if you think so, here is a list of the top health care stocks to watch this week.

Eli Lilly And Company

Starting us off is Indiana-based pharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly. The company’s products are sold across 125 countries. Notably, LLY stock has surged since the year started with gains of over 23% and closed last week at a new all-time high. As LLY stockholders must be excited now, could they anticipate more gains this week?

Just last week, the company made two positive announcements. First, Eli Lilly reported that its coronavirus treatment, bamlanivimab, significantly reduced the risk of contracting symptomatic COVID-19 by 80%. In detail, residents, and staff from long-term care facilities across the U.S. were tested with the help of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Furthermore, the company also announced the completed acquisition of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL). Eli Lilly is looking to employ Prevail’s expertise in neuroscience to establish a new gene therapy program. If anything, it seems that Eli Lilly is firing on all cylinders as we move into February.

In its recent quarter fiscal posted in October, the company reported solid figures all around. It brought in $5.74 billion in total revenue for the quarter. On top of that, it saw a 129% jump in cash on hand which added up to $3.6 billion. Considering the ongoing health care disruptions brought on by the pandemic, Eli Lilly continues to deliver. Would you be watching LLY stock ahead of its upcoming quarterly results announcement on January 29?

Neuronetics

Neuronetics is another top health care stock to watch right now. The Pennsylvania-based biotech company develops non-invasive treatments for chronic psychiatric and neurological disorders. To point out, a recent update on its Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) treatment has sent STIM stock on a tear. The company’s shares are looking at gains of over 40% since the announcement on January 19.

To elaborate, its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy (NSAT) outcomes registry hit a 10,000-patient milestone. This makes it the largest outcomes registry in the world for MDD. Importantly, the registry was created to collect and analyze data from MDD patients who are treated with NSAT. Along with this groundbreaking achievement, Neuronetics also announced the latest results from its registry. It found that 73% of patients treated with NSAT experienced significant improvement in their symptoms. CEO Keith Sullivan said, “We are confident that the Outcomes Registry data is laying the groundwork for future advancements and treatment protocols.” Not only is Neuronetics treatment showing results, but it is also contributing vital information towards the field of MDD. Given the growing emphasis on mental health, investors could see STIM stock having long-term growth potential.

In its recent quarter fiscal report in November, the company reported total revenue of $12.45 million. It also ended the quarter with $50.72 million in cash on hand. Given the coronavirus-related impacts on its business, the company is seeing a strong sequential rebound. With the recent success of Neuronetics’ flagship MDD treatment, could STIM stock be in for another great year? Your guess is as good as mine.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc is a leading virtual health care company. Its telemedicine services have come to be a vital resource for the general population stuck at home. Naturally, this is because its telehealth services allow Teladoc to provide for customers’ health care needs in a safe manner. As a result, TDOC stock is up by over 174% in the past year. In fact, it just hit a new all-time high at last week’s closing bell at the price of $263 a share. Given its current value, it would be normal for investors to wonder if it still has room to grow.

Back in October, the company reported strong financial figures for its third-quarter fiscal. Teladoc saw year-over-year surges of 109% in total revenue and 149% in cash on hand. CEO Jason Gorevic said, “Our strong third-quarter results exceeded expectations, driven by broad-based strength across the business and building on the momentum we saw in the first half of the year,” In addition to its merger with Livongo, the company has also been bolstering its offerings. According to Teladoc, this move made it the “only consumer and health care provider partner to span a person’s entire health journey.” Should things go as planned, I could see why investors look at TDOC stock with long-term gains in mind.

In recent news, the company also presented at the 39th annual JPMorgan Health Care Conference on January 11. Gorevic announced a collaboration with Dexcom to bring its proprietary CGM technology to existing customers for free. Adding to that, he also revealed that the company had launched pilots of its virtual primary care offering, Teladoc Primary 360. With Teladoc expanding and bolstering its existing services, it could be a busy time ahead for the company. Do you think this means big gains for TDOC stock in the future?

