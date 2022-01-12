Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Citi Trends (CTRN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CTRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.50 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.43. Over the last 12 months, CTRN's Forward P/E has been as high as 35.21 and as low as 8.48, with a median of 15.40.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CTRN has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.59.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Apparel and Shoes value stock, take a look at Tilly's (TLYS). TLYS is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Tilly's are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.03 and a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 13.43 and 0.70, respectively.

TLYS's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.94 and as low as -78.88, with a median of 12.41. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.09, as low as -7.89, with a median of 1.30.

Tilly's also has a P/B ratio of 2.30 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.31. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.01, as low as 1.76, with a median of 2.48.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Citi Trends and Tilly's are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CTRN and TLYS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.