Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Nordstrom (JWN). JWN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.81. Over the past year, JWN's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.26 and as low as 6.97, with a median of 14.64.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. JWN has a P/S ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.5.

Finally, investors should note that JWN has a P/CF ratio of 4.62. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.34. Over the past 52 weeks, JWN's P/CF has been as high as 21.19 and as low as 3.28, with a median of 4.99.

Investors could also keep in mind Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH), an Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Sportsman's Warehouse holds a P/B ratio of 1.51 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.18. SPWH's P/B has been as high as 3.76, as low as 1.45, with a median of 3.33 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Nordstrom and Sportsman's Warehouse are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, JWN and SPWH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

