Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

SuperGroup (SEPGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SEPGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.07 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.33. SEPGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 1,134.76 and as low as -3,558.75, with a median of 36.72, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that SEPGY has a P/B ratio of 1.49. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.57. Over the past year, SEPGY's P/B has been as high as 4.63 and as low as 1.49, with a median of 2.47.

Tapestry (TPR) may be another strong Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock to add to your shortlist. TPR is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Tapestry are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.53 and a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 12.33 and 0.55, respectively.

TPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.24 and as low as 8.20, with a median of 12.19. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.72, as low as 0.66, with a median of 1.03.

Tapestry sports a P/B ratio of 3.38 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.57. In the past 52 weeks, TPR's P/B has been as high as 4.54, as low as 2.90, with a median of 3.64.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in SuperGroup and Tapestry strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SEPGY and TPR look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

