Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

AutoNation (AN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that AN holds a PEG ratio of 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.31. Within the past year, AN's PEG has been as high as 1.31 and as low as 0.25, with a median of 0.47.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AN has a P/S ratio of 0.27. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.41.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AN has a P/CF ratio of 5.68. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. AN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.26. Over the past 52 weeks, AN's P/CF has been as high as 9.20 and as low as 5.54, with a median of 7.39.

Penske Automotive Group (PAG) may be another strong Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales stock to add to your shortlist. PAG is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 7.48 and a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 6.03 and 0.31, respectively.

Over the past year, PAG's P/E has been as high as 11.62, as low as 7.12, with a median of 8.67; its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.09, as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.47 during the same time period.

Penske Automotive Group sports a P/B ratio of 2.04 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.22. In the past 52 weeks, PAG's P/B has been as high as 2.31, as low as 1.48, with a median of 1.99.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in AutoNation and Penske Automotive Group strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AN and PAG look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.