Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is MarineMax (HZO). HZO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.90 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.66. Over the last 12 months, HZO's Forward P/E has been as high as 14 and as low as 7.04, with a median of 8.19.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HZO has a P/S ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.8.

Finally, our model also underscores that HZO has a P/CF ratio of 7.72. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. HZO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.25. Over the past 52 weeks, HZO's P/CF has been as high as 13.67 and as low as 6.21, with a median of 7.71.

Investors could also keep in mind Itochu (ITOCY), an Retail - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Itochu are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8 and a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 22.66 and 0.72, respectively.

