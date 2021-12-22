Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is BuildABear Workshop (BBW). BBW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.62, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.44. BBW's Forward P/E has been as high as 38.04 and as low as -4.01, with a median of 16.14, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that BBW has a P/CF ratio of 6.43. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 19.60. Over the past 52 weeks, BBW's P/CF has been as high as 15.63 and as low as -12.36, with a median of 6.29.

Investors could also keep in mind MarineMax (HZO), an Retail - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

MarineMax sports a P/B ratio of 1.96 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 10.36. In the past 52 weeks, HZO's P/B has been as high as 2.83, as low as 1.59, with a median of 2.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in BuildABear Workshop and MarineMax strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BBW and HZO look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

