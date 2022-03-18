Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is The Buckle (BKE). BKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.95, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.88. Over the past year, BKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.42 and as low as 6.92, with a median of 10.63.

Finally, investors should note that BKE has a P/CF ratio of 6.61. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.91. Within the past 12 months, BKE's P/CF has been as high as 13.70 and as low as 6.03, with a median of 8.71.

Another great Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock you could consider is Designer Brands (DBI), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, Designer Brands holds a P/B ratio of 2.39 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.44. DBI's P/B has been as high as 5.57, as low as 2.10, with a median of 3.25 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in The Buckle and Designer Brands's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BKE and DBI is an impressive value stock right now.

